Shanghai United Media Group launches plan to improve mainstream media's strength

The Shanghai United Media Group has launched its "2023 Integrated Media Studio Empowerment Plan" with 36 integrated media studios being selected out of numerous applicants.

The Shanghai United Media Group has launched its "2023 Integrated Media Studio Empowerment Plan" with 36 integrated media studios from 9 media outlets being selected out of numerous applicants.

This marks the successful practice of the group's first launch of the Integrated Media Studio Empowerment Plan last year. The group is committed to leading the long-term mechanism of integrated media, enhancing the strength of the mainstream media team, and achieving new breakthroughs in communication and influence.

Ti Gong

Li Yun, the Secretary of the Party Committee and the President of the group, pointed out that mobile, video, and lightness have become the trend nowadays in the new communication pattern. The group is closely following the innovation of integrated media.



The plan was initiated last year to explore the group's innovation, stimulate its production potential, and seize the opportunity window by focusing on video content production and new media technology training.

A year later, the integrated media studios have become increasingly adept at video expression. Many studio accounts have truly achieved a leap in their capabilities, forming unique advantages. Some studios have rapidly grown into well-known IPs.

The group will also strengthen deep cooperation with third-party video platforms, enhance resource docking, expand horizons, and improve communication capabilities, Li said.

4 Photos | View Slide Show ›







Some of the posters of the included media studios. Ti Gong





The conference also announced the list of selected integrated media studios for the 2023 Empowerment Plan, with 14 studios that received awards in the 2022 evaluation continuing to be selected.

Additionally, 22 newly applied integrated media studios including have successfully been included in the plan based on their distinct content positioning, continuous operational capabilities, and good development potential.