Job fair planned for university graduates

The job fair at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi will offer over 600 vacancies for more than 200 job roles, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the organizer of the event.

A job fair will be held on Wednesday in Huangpu District for university graduates, the city's civil affairs authorities said on Monday.

The job fair at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park, will offer over 600 vacancies for more than 200 job roles, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the organizer of the event.

The potential employers include 60 social organizations and 12 members of industry associations, such as Shanghai Human Resources Consulting Association, Shanghai Foreign Investment Association and Adream Foundation.

The posts cover a wide range of areas such as new media, charity programs, donations, social work, management, and administration and logistics.

University graduates are encouraged to work at social organizations, which will help them get involved in society quickly and cultivate their capabilities, and the salaries of some posts are attractive, officials said.

There will also be policy, law and psychological consultations and occupation tests and evaluations, and charity programs and activities.

If you go:

Date: 1pm-4:30pm, June 28

Venue: Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi 上海公益新天地园

Address: 105 Puyu Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区普育西路105号