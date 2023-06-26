﻿
Drugs destroyed as city marks global day against drug abuse

More than 800 kilograms of drugs and precursor chemicals seized in recent years were destroyed by the city's public security authority on Monday.
More than 800 kilograms of drugs and precursor chemicals seized in recent years were destroyed by the city's public security authority on Monday, the 36th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The safe disposal of the drugs, including cocaine and marijuana and chemicals like ephedrine was conducted in a chemical waste treatment factory in Shanghai. The 30-meter machine can destroy about 500-cubic-meter waste at a time and assist the degradation of harmful substances during the treatment to avoid secondary pollution, said Li Pengpeng, an official of the drug enforcement department of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

A drug-detection dog finds drugs in 10 suitcases within seconds.

On Monday, an anti-drug activity was also held for the public near the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Xuhui District by local authorities, including the city's drug control commission, justice bureau and anti-smuggling bureau of local customs. It attracted hundreds of people.

During the activity, anti-drug staff told the public not to be be fooled by the innocent appearance of new drugs, such as LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, beverages with gamma hydroxy-butyrate and petal-like hallucinogenic drug K3.

When a drug-detecting dog found drugs in 10 suitcases within several seconds, there was a great round of applause.

The local drug control commission said that since 2018, the number of newly discovered drug users, total drug users and drug crime cases had decreased in Shanghai for five consecutive years.

Xuhui
﻿
