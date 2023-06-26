﻿
Shanghai registers 192,000 inbound, outbound travelers over holiday

Border inspection authorities in Shanghai inspected a total of 192,000 inbound and outbound travelers, with an average of 64,000 people inspected per day during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which lasted from June 22 to 24, the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection announced on Sunday.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport inspected nearly 165,000 inbound and outbound travelers, ranking first among all airport ports in the country. Border inspection authorities inspected a total of 1,638 inbound and outbound transportation vehicles.

In the past week, the number of inbound and outbound passengers at the Pudong airport has remained stable at over 50,000 people per day. On June 18, the number of inbound and outbound travelers exceeded 57,000, a record daily passenger flow for the past three years.

Statistics from the border inspection station at the airport show that during the holiday, over 75 percent of the outbound visitors went to Southeast Asia, Japan and the Republic of Korea, as well as to China's Hong Kong and Macau.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Pudong
