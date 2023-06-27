﻿
News / Metro

Intelligent system used to combat housing-related irregularities

Urban management and law enforcement authorities across Shanghai have handled more than 1,900 housing management cases this year.
Li Ji

The intelligent supervision and management platform is in operation in Pudong.

Li Ji

An inspection takes place on Tuesday at a residential complex in Pudong.

Shanghai has stepped up its crackdown on housing-related irregularities with an intelligent approach, the city's urban management and law enforcement authorities said on Tuesday.

Urban management and law enforcement authorities across the city have handled more than 1,900 housing management cases this year.

Among them, 547 involved damage to load-bearing structures, and another 303 concerned converting residential spaces into non-residential properties, such as businesses.

Others related to occupying or altering facilities at public areas, and 169 were about property management and service companies failing to report violations to authorities in a timely manner.

More than 2,450 illegal structures at residential complexes in the city were dismantled, which had covered a total of 90,400 square meters.

In the Pudong New Area, an intelligent supervision and management system has been in operation to stamp out irregularities from their root.

The system, covering all 2,833 residential complexes in Pudong, includes an online report and registration WeChat mini program on decorations at residential complexes, and an alarm system for property management and service providers that fail to fulfill their obligations.

Li Ji

A property management staffer scans a QR code for report.

The platform enables property owners to register before decoration starts, construction workers to report and update on the decoration process, property management companies to upload their check results, and residents to tip off any violations.

The results are sent to authorities in real time.

If property management companies fail to report visiting results for certain days, the platform will remind officials automatically.

"The program tracks the whole process of decoration and tackles problems from the root," said Yuan Xingchao, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

"Based on the platform, we have integrated information and data on all residential complexes and property management companies in Pudong and formed a list," Yuan said.

"A three-tier management mechanism on the housing management risk level of residential complexes is implemented with different inspection frequencies imposed as a result."

The mechanism is being trialed at all residential complexes in Huamu Subdistrict at present and will be promoted across Pudong in the future.

At a residential complex with more than 1,000 households in Huamu, the number of complaints on housing-related problems from residents dropped 33 percent from the second half of last year, since early this year when the platform was launched.

New technologies such as AI identifying, IOT sensoring, big data analysis and unmanned drone patrols have also been applied to catch violations such as illegal structures and random garbage disposal, officials said.

The supervision and management methods on the management of residential complexes will be innovated from time to time with the advanced experience of Pudong's urban management and enforcement promoted citywide to actively respond to the demands of the public and enhance their satisfaction rate and sense of gain, said Xu Zhihu, Party secretary and director of the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

Li Ji

An inspection takes place.

Pudong
