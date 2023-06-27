﻿
News / Metro

Pudong woos talent with returning students from top UK universities

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Jia Fang
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
Students from top UK universities embark on a three day tour of Pudong in efforts to attract new talent to the area, further developing key industries and new start-ups.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Jia Fang
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
Pudong woos talent with returning students from top UK universities
Ti Gong

The event aims to attract overseas Chinese students and support local development in Pudong after they finish their study.

Over 30 Chinese students from top UK universities have started a three-day trip to Pudong in the new area's latest efforts to woo global talent.

They are from University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London and King's College London.

The event, from June 26-28, provided them with a platform to talk with officials and learn more about Pudong's development blueprint and latest talent policies.

It also offered guided tours to domestic business tycoons like Anti Group, operator of Alipay, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), developer of the C919, as well as Pudong's innovation facilities like Zhangjiang AIsland and Zhangjiang Robot Valley.

Pudong woos talent with returning students from top UK universities
Ti Gong

Students visit Ant Group.

"My personal research interest is in synthetic biology. Shanghai is one of the top three regions in China where the research and development of biotechnology is relatively concentrated. So, Shanghai will be my first choice after finishing my study," said Luo Shulei, a PhD student in life sciences at Imperial College London.

Xiao Jiahua, who's studying aerospace engineering at Cambridge, is most looking forward to visiting COMAC. "It is directly related to my major, and the visit will give us an in-depth understanding and broaden our horizons for job hunting or starting our own career," he said.

During the event, cooperation was formed between Chinese student unions of the four UK universities and the Pudong Talent Development Corporation, encouraging more Chinese graduates to return home and get rooted in Pudong's development.

During its efforts to become a magnet for global talent, Pudong has officially launched the "Pudong International Talent Station" program in February, offering seven-day free accommodation to high-end overseas talent and returned students from reputable universities, as well as one to three-months of free office space to startups.

Li Tingting, who's in charge of the program, said: "We have served quite a bit of talent so far, with international students accounting for roughly nearly 70%, as well as ten startup teams, mostly focusing on biomedical and artificial intelligence teams."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Alipay
COMAC
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     