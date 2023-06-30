﻿
Shanghai police hold drug and safety seminar at Pudong airport

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  12:37 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
In efforts to promote illegal drug awareness and general travel safety, the Shanghai police held an event at Pudong International Airport, for potential young travels.
If a stranger offers to pay you to carry part of his luggage when you're checking in at the airport, would you say yes?

If your friend tells you that he has a kind of "stay sober" pill during a party, would you try it?

Zhang Chaojing, policeman at the Shanghai Qingdong Rehabilitation Center, told exit-entry passengers, especially young travelers, that they must say "No" during a speech on Thursday at Pudong International Airport.

It's part of an activity hosted by the city's drug rehabilitation bureau to raise security awareness among young people.

It was co-organized with the international airport public security sub bureau, the frontier inspection department, the School of Languages under the Shanghai University of International Business and Economics and the airport. Around 20 students from the school took part in the activity.

Zhang said: "There might be illegal drugs in his luggage. So if you accept his request, it's likely that you helped the offender smuggle drugs unintentionally."

He added that the drug abuse problem is serious in some other countries, and travelers should not take something unknown out of curiosity and conformity.

Some staff of different departments also made speeches about fraud, exit-entry policies and safety rules for airplanes, with vivid cases.

Ye Ailin, a sophomore at the school, said she plans to study overseas soon, and Thursday's activity was enlightening.

"Because of the complicated international situation, my parents have expressed their worries about my future overseas study," she said. "I will stay away from places like nightclubs to reduce the possibility of seeing drugs and other dangers."

Meanwhile, an alliance was established by these authorities for the security of lives and property of the youth.

