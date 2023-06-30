﻿
News / Metro

Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
The Qibao huangjingua (golden melon), known for its heavy fragrance and refreshing taste, is now back in fashion under efforts to resurrect the memorable flavor of generations.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion
Ti Gong

A Qibao huangjingua (golden melon) is picked.

A melon known for its heavy fragrance, tender and refreshing taste that once fell into oblivion is now back in fashion under the efforts to resurrect the memorable flavor of generations.

The Qibao huangjingua (golden melon), one of the "four most famous melons" in Shanghai, has grown in Qibao Ancient Town in Minhang District.

The earliest record of the melon dates back to the reign of Emperor Zhengde (1506-1521) during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). It was also recorded in the Shanghai County Annals.

In the 1960s, the melon was widely planted in Shanghai, with Lianming and Zhonghua villages in Qibao the most famous locations.

However, its unique taste gradually became only a memory due to a number of factors, such as the introduction of new melon varieties and urbanization, which came with less agricultural land for planting.

Old planting methods led to poorer quality as well.

To rescue the melons from disappearance and strengthen the protection and development of local fruit varieties, agricultural authorities in Minhang District established a team to protect the golden melon in 2013.

Technicians visited local farmers and obtained the original seeds.

Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion
Ti Gong

A farmer picks melons.

After more than three years of efforts, they conquered a number of technical obstacles such as seedling cultivation, plant disease and insect pests, and low sugar levels, and keep improving planting methods with green technologies introduced.

Now, the weight, texture, flavor and sweetness of the golden melon have been significantly raised, waking the childhood memories of generations.

Since 2017, golden melons have been grown and promoted at agricultural cooperatives in Minhang and even in Zepu County, Kashgar Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Baoshan City in Yunnan Province, which Minhang has paired with for years to assist in their development.

In 2021, it was honored with an "Agro-product Geographical Indication" by the Ministry of Agriculture of China.

Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion
Ti Gong

The melon is known for its heavy fragrance, tender and refreshing taste.

Last year, the golden melon was listed in the first batch of Shanghai's local characteristic agricultural product resources.

"Mature Qibao golden melons have a thin golden rind, a heavy fragrance, and a unique light sweet flavor," said Fan Hongwei, chief melon expert in Shanghai.

The golden melons have hit the shelves and the sales will last till early autumn.

The planting space of the melon amounts to 85 mu this year, and the yield is 2,300 kilograms per mu, according to agricultural authorities in Minhang.

Towards the goal of the revitalization of the agricultural industry, agricultural authorities in Minhang said that picking, tourism and culture activities related with the golden melon will be hosted to promote the variety.

Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion
Ti Gong

Experts have worked with the original seeds to increase the weight, flavor and sweetness of the melons.

Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion
Ti Gong

The melons attract interest.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Qibao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     