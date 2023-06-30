Melon from Ming Dynasty now back in fashion

The Qibao huangjingua (golden melon), known for its heavy fragrance and refreshing taste, is now back in fashion under efforts to resurrect the memorable flavor of generations.

Ti Gong

A melon known for its heavy fragrance, tender and refreshing taste that once fell into oblivion is now back in fashion under the efforts to resurrect the memorable flavor of generations.

The Qibao huangjingua (golden melon), one of the "four most famous melons" in Shanghai, has grown in Qibao Ancient Town in Minhang District.

The earliest record of the melon dates back to the reign of Emperor Zhengde (1506-1521) during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). It was also recorded in the Shanghai County Annals.

In the 1960s, the melon was widely planted in Shanghai, with Lianming and Zhonghua villages in Qibao the most famous locations.

However, its unique taste gradually became only a memory due to a number of factors, such as the introduction of new melon varieties and urbanization, which came with less agricultural land for planting.

Old planting methods led to poorer quality as well.

To rescue the melons from disappearance and strengthen the protection and development of local fruit varieties, agricultural authorities in Minhang District established a team to protect the golden melon in 2013.

Technicians visited local farmers and obtained the original seeds.

Ti Gong

After more than three years of efforts, they conquered a number of technical obstacles such as seedling cultivation, plant disease and insect pests, and low sugar levels, and keep improving planting methods with green technologies introduced.

Now, the weight, texture, flavor and sweetness of the golden melon have been significantly raised, waking the childhood memories of generations.

Since 2017, golden melons have been grown and promoted at agricultural cooperatives in Minhang and even in Zepu County, Kashgar Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Baoshan City in Yunnan Province, which Minhang has paired with for years to assist in their development.

In 2021, it was honored with an "Agro-product Geographical Indication" by the Ministry of Agriculture of China.

Ti Gong

Last year, the golden melon was listed in the first batch of Shanghai's local characteristic agricultural product resources.

"Mature Qibao golden melons have a thin golden rind, a heavy fragrance, and a unique light sweet flavor," said Fan Hongwei, chief melon expert in Shanghai.

The golden melons have hit the shelves and the sales will last till early autumn.

The planting space of the melon amounts to 85 mu this year, and the yield is 2,300 kilograms per mu, according to agricultural authorities in Minhang.

Towards the goal of the revitalization of the agricultural industry, agricultural authorities in Minhang said that picking, tourism and culture activities related with the golden melon will be hosted to promote the variety.

Ti Gong