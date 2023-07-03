Shanghai and UNESCO deepen cooperation in education

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for Education at UNESCO, and her delegation on Sunday.

Chen introduced the relevant circumstances of Shanghai's economic and social development, especially in the field of education. He said that at present, Shanghai is following the important instructions from President Xi Jinping, implementing the new development concept and making greater contributions to high-quality development in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization.

The city has always placed education in a prominent position in urban development, accelerated the establishment of a sound education system, enriched lifelong education supply, deepened educational digital empowerment, and expanded international cooperation in education.

UNESCO and Shanghai have a deep cooperation foundation and continuous cooperation achievements. The Chinese-style modernization construction is highly consistent with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, opening up a broader space for both sides to deepen cooperation in the field of education.

Shanghai will actively play its role, do a good job in work matchmaking, and continuously deepen practical cooperation in various fields. He hopes that UNESCO will continue to provide strong support, create more platforms, and launch more activities in promoting education openness and innovation, promoting global STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, conducting educational experience sharing, and cultural exchanges among young people of different countries. Together, we will make greater contributions to promoting comprehensive human development, Chen said.

Giannini thanked China and Shanghai for their strong support for the work of UNESCO. She said that Shanghai is an important city for the global development of education. In recent years, the cooperation level and effectiveness between the two sides in the field of education have been continuously improved.

She hopes to rely better on Shanghai's rich education scenarios and advanced education concepts to further deepen the exchange and practice of STEM education, provide effective references for establishing and improving relevant standards and rules, and promote the sustainable development of global education.





