Pudong WAIC session showcases new AI technology

The Pudong parallel session for this year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference will showcase the latest "made-in-Pudong" AI technology.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Unmanned vessels, 3D navigation and AI painting will be among a series of made-in-Pudong technologies to be showcased at the Pudong parallel session of the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

The WAIC 2023 will be held in Shanghai from Thursday to Saturday, with Pudong's innovation engine of Zhangjiang as one of the two parallel session sites.

According to Pudong's technology and economy commission, local technology firms will display their novel technologies at the Zhangjiang Science Hall. Various unmanned vessels, from pleasure-boats to "water cleaners" will also set sail on the nearby Zhangjiang Island.

A metaverse-themed forum will also be held at the science hall, highlighting the release of new technologies and products like Web 3.0 and brain-computer interface.

Meanwhile, there will be a discussion on key topics engaged by world renowned computer scientists like Joseph Sifakis, co-winner of the 2007 Turing Award, and Zhang Bo, hailed as the father of AI in China.

The session will also witness the release of the "2023 New Financial Blockchain Innovation Application List," the founding of "IJCAI-SAIA China Office," and the strategic cooperation with the OpenAtom Foundation to set up an international cooperation headquarters.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Years of effort have pushed Pudong well on its way to becoming an AI hub.

Pudong is home to the largest AI supercomputing center in Asia, which can output a total computing power of 5000P, and the Shanghai Data Exchange, where transaction volume has exceeded 270 million yuan (US$37 million).

Pudong has built more than 18,000 5G outdoor base stations, as well as the Zhangjiang Robot Valley, Zhangjiang Digital Chain and other industrial cluster parks. It has also released the first regional regulations on the innovative application of intelligent networked vehicles in China.

Favorable policies will continue to be released, attracting global talent to support its development in digitalization, metaverse, intelligent networked vehicles and other cutting-edge fields.