﻿
News / Metro

Party plenary meeting plays up city's high-quality development

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  23:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0
Shanghai will continue to enhance its capabilities in "four functions" and "five centers" to seek high-quality development, according to a resolution by the city's Party committee.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  23:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0
Party plenary meeting plays up city's high-quality development
Ti Gong

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining addresses the third plenary meeting of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Shanghai will continue to enhance its capabilities in "four functions" and "five centers" to seek high-quality development, according to a resolution approved by the city's Party committee on Tuesday.

At the third plenary meeting of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China, participants agreed that Shanghai should continuously enhance its strength in allocating global resources, initiating scientific breakthroughs, leading high-end industrial development and pioneering opening up. The city should also deepen efforts to become a global center for economy, finance, trade, shipping, and science and technology innovation individually.

Attendees noted that the world is experiencing profound international political and economic upheavals and a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and Shanghai should coordinate between the domestic and international markets better.

Party plenary meeting plays up city's high-quality development
Ti Gong

The third plenary meeting of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China was held on Tuesday.

They all agreed that the city needed to promote independent science and technology innovation, accelerate forward-looking layouts and industrial transformation and upgrade to play the role of an economic hub and promote overall competitiveness of the regional industrial clusters.

They emphasized it is necessary to enhance the city's global resource allocation capabilities, expand and strengthen the capital-factor market, and efficiently allocate key factor resources such as talent, technology and data.

According to the resolution, the city will reinforce the role of science and technology in creating a dynamic force for high-quality development. It will focus on basic research, strengthen key technology research and development, enhance achievement transfer, and build an open innovation system that is internationally competitive.

Shanghai will also enhance its function in leading high-end industry development. It will take the three leading industries (integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine) and future industries (future health, future intelligence, future energy, future space and future materials) to build world-class industrial clusters, and promote intelligent, green and integrated development with the six key industries (electronic information, health, automobiles, high-end equipment, advanced materials, fashion consumer goods) as the mainstay. In addition, it will cultivate a batch of world-class enterprises with benchmark significance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     