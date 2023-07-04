Party plenary meeting plays up city's high-quality development

Shanghai will continue to enhance its capabilities in "four functions" and "five centers" to seek high-quality development, according to a resolution by the city's Party committee.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will continue to enhance its capabilities in "four functions" and "five centers" to seek high-quality development, according to a resolution approved by the city's Party committee on Tuesday.

At the third plenary meeting of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China, participants agreed that Shanghai should continuously enhance its strength in allocating global resources, initiating scientific breakthroughs, leading high-end industrial development and pioneering opening up. The city should also deepen efforts to become a global center for economy, finance, trade, shipping, and science and technology innovation individually.

Attendees noted that the world is experiencing profound international political and economic upheavals and a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and Shanghai should coordinate between the domestic and international markets better.

Ti Gong

They all agreed that the city needed to promote independent science and technology innovation, accelerate forward-looking layouts and industrial transformation and upgrade to play the role of an economic hub and promote overall competitiveness of the regional industrial clusters.

They emphasized it is necessary to enhance the city's global resource allocation capabilities, expand and strengthen the capital-factor market, and efficiently allocate key factor resources such as talent, technology and data.

According to the resolution, the city will reinforce the role of science and technology in creating a dynamic force for high-quality development. It will focus on basic research, strengthen key technology research and development, enhance achievement transfer, and build an open innovation system that is internationally competitive.

Shanghai will also enhance its function in leading high-end industry development. It will take the three leading industries (integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine) and future industries (future health, future intelligence, future energy, future space and future materials) to build world-class industrial clusters, and promote intelligent, green and integrated development with the six key industries (electronic information, health, automobiles, high-end equipment, advanced materials, fashion consumer goods) as the mainstay. In addition, it will cultivate a batch of world-class enterprises with benchmark significance.