Party Secretary Chen meets delegation from International Chamber of Commerce

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Secretary-General Alexander G. Fessas and his delegation from the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development, saying that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has outlined a grand blueprint for China's modernization. As China's economic center city and forefront of reform and opening-up, Shanghai is continuously deepening the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technological innovation center in accordance with President Xi Jinping's important instructions on Shanghai's work.

Accelerating modernization construction and promoting high-quality development require sustained efforts to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule-of-law-based, and internationalized, and truly make the rule-of-law an important symbol of Shanghai's core competitiveness.

The International Court of Arbitration of the ICC is a world-renowned arbitration institution. It is welcomed to better play its professional advantages, deepen legal service cooperation, and strengthen experience sharing to provide insights that will construct a fair, clear, transparent, and more predictable rule-of-law business environment in Shanghai.

Shanghai will continue to create convenient conditions to support various international organizations and professional institutions to better play their roles in Shanghai.

Fessas introduced the functions of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC and its business development in China. He said that Shanghai is a window for the world to observe China and a gateway for China to the world. Its economic and social development, especially in resolving international arbitration cases, is impressive.

Providing professional and high-quality legal services and a fair and impartial arbitration path are vital for the development of global enterprises. It is hoped that the court can better rely on Shanghai's opening-up advantages and early explorations to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the international arbitration field and share practical experiences to create a better future together.





