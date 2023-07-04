﻿
News / Metro

Research shows Paxlovid effective for COVID-19 patients with kidney damage

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0
The team studied hospitalized COVID-19 patients and found those with acute kidney infections had a lower risk of lung infection and a shorter hospitalization after taking Paxlovid.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0

Shanghai's Renji Hospital released a series of research on the early identification of high-risk people with acute kidney damage and COVID-19 infection that shows high-quality evidence to confirm that the anti-COVID-19 drug Paxlovid can improve treatment effects for patients if taken early.

Research shows Paxlovid effective for COVID-19 patients with kidney damage

Articles on the effects of Paxlovid for patients with both COVID-19 infection and kidney damage have been published by multiple medical journals.

Previous researches testified that Paxlovid could reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for people with COVID-19 infection, but its effects and safety on people with both COVID-19 infection and kidney damage was not clear. Doctors from Renji Hospital began relevant studies.

Dr Mou Shan's team studied hospitalized COVID-19 patients and found that those with acute kidney infections had a lower risk of lung infection and a shorter hospitalization duration after taking Paxlovid.

Those with serious acute kidney infections had a lower risk of developing into a condition requiring dialysis after taking Paxlovid. Moreover, patients' viral loads dropped more quickly if taking Paxlovid in different stages of kidney damage.

Doctors also carried out studies among patients with chronic kidney disease and COVID-19 infection. These patients usually have a high viral load and respond poorly to treatment. If taking Paxlovid within five days of diagnosis, their need of respiratory machines, hospitalization of ICU, and even mortality rate all dropped significantly, so taking Paxlovid could be considered an independent factor affecting such patients' mortality, doctors said.

Through laboratory research, experts found T helper cells (Th cells), a type of T cell that play an important role in the immune system, had the closest relationship with patients' prognosis. The counts of Th cells could be used as a forecast factor to identify high-risk patients at an early stage.

Dr Gu Leyi and Mou's team also conducted detailed research on patients with both COVID-19 infection and serious kidney damage, including those needing dialysis, and found the use of Paxlovid also brought benefits to such patients, whose viral loads could drop quickly.

The research covered the whole range of kidney patients, including acute kidney damage, chronic kidney disease, and dialysis, supporting the theory that using Paxlovid for patients with both COVID-19 infection and kidney damage could improve patients' treatment effects. It offers new evidence for the use of Paxlovid for kidney patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     