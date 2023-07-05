﻿
Higher safety standards for workers implemented by the city trade union

The Shanghai General Trade Union has outlined 10 new safety regulations for workers in a number of different fields, in hopes of creating greater health and safety for employees.
The Shanghai General Trade Union ordered intensified efforts on safe production, to safeguard the health and safety of employees with 10 measures mapped out on Wednesday.

These include intensified supervision and inspection on safe production and training among employees, to raise awareness of safe production, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

Express delivery workers and ride hailing drivers will be covered within the scheme.

Ti Gong

The conference hosted by the Shanghai General Trade Union

Trade union organizations at all levels have been ordered to handle the aftermath of various production safety and occupational health risk accidents based on the law, and provide psychological counseling and assistance in identification of work-related injuries, and compensation for employees.

Intensive protective measures for those working outdoors, flexibly or in emerging sectors will be accounted for as well, according to the trade union.

Trade union organizations at all levels should take measures to prevent accidents and occupational diseases, said Zheng Gangmiao, deputy director and deputy Party secretary of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress and chairperson of the Shanghai General Trade Union, during a conference.

They should strengthen supervision and inspection on labor protection, and safeguard the rights of employees, he added.

﻿
