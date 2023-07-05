﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai improves management for stalls and street vendors in public areas

Hu Min
  21:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0
Shanghai has improved rules for stalls and street vendors operating in public spaces, ensuring greater safety, convenience and environmental awareness.
  21:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0

A new notification that further improves rules over the operation of stalls in public areas, will be effective from August 5.

The city has permitted district governments to assign public spaces for the use of booths while guaranteeing sanitation, transportation safety, public safety, consumption demands and food safety, according to a notice from the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau on Wednesday.

These areas will include markets and pedestrian streets that open at specific times, indoor areas that cater to basic public livelihood needs, and areas spared from idle spaces with stalls primarily selling agricultural products by farmers and cooperatives.

Night markets, pedestrian streets that open at specific times, and outdoor areas for catering businesses, landmark lifestyle zones , riverfront areas with nightlife, business circles and tourist attractions will be given priority in location selection, according to the notice.

Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Vending cart is seen near Changshu Road Metro station.

Food vendors and street performers must obtain the necessary permits before they are allowed to operate.

Stalls cannot use green spaces or parking lots.

Vendors should abide by fire safety, food safety and guarantees the environment and rights and interests of consumers, and minimize the impact on nearby residents and the environment, according to the notice.

They should also set up public sanitation, garbage sorting, sewage treatment and signage based on requirements.

The bureau said earlier that the city is attempting to strike a balance between public sanitation management and economic vitality, taking into account a number of aspects including public sanitation, traffic safety, public safety and consumption demand.

There were over 47,000 street vendors in Shanghai's central neighborhoods in 2007, and fewer than 5,000 in 2021.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
