Vietnam Airlines opens direct flights from Shanghai to Nha Trang, Phu Quoc

The Nha Trang route will open on July 11 and Phu Quoc on July 14. Three flights will be operated every two weeks on each route.
The tranquil beach scenery is one of many attractions in Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines will open two direct flight routes from Shanghai to Nha Trang and Phu Quoc in July to boost tourist exchange and cooperation between China and Vietnam.

The Nha Trang route will open on July 11 and Phu Quoc on July 14. Three flights will be operated every two weeks on each route.

Nha Trang and Phu Quoc are both popular tourist destinations in Vietnam.

Vietnam is an ideal destination for a fun beach holiday.

Vietnam promoted the tourism splendor of Nha Trang and Phu Quoc with an exhibition and lucky draws in Hongkou District on Wednesday.

Vietnam Airlines and Shanghai Xihao Aviation Service Co Ltd, the designated chartered flight operator of Vietnam Airlines in China, said they would boost tourism ties and provide comfortable journeys and convenient flight services to passengers in China.

Staff are ready to welcome passengers on flights to Vietnam.

