Ethical guidelines, risk assessment on AI released at WAIC

The guidelines aims to address risks related to the ChatGPT-style AI foundation models and encourage the implementation of ethical guidelines.

Ti Gong

Ethical guidelines and risk assessment of artificial intelligence were released in Shanghai's Yangpu District during the ongoing 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Tongji University unveiled the guidelines and assessment at the Intelligent Society Forum of the WAIC on the waterfront of Yangpu District, which attracted a large swathe of AI and internet firms from both home and abroad.

The guidelines aims to address risks related to the ChatGPT-style AI foundation models and encourage the implementation of ethical guidelines.

The university and China's tech giant Baidu also jointly released a legal responsibility white paper on autonomous driving, focusing on legal issues surrounding fully autonomous L4 and L5 driving applications.

"AI has the potential to accelerate scientific and technological innovations, boost productivity, and foster economic growth … but as we embrace an intelligent society, we must be aware of the risks and ensure that AI benefits everyone," said Gabriela Ramos, assistant director-general for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO.

AI technology can deepen existing inequalities and divisions in the world and societies. It is widely recognized that AI systems can reproduce social discrimination due to data biases, potentially exacerbating the marginalization of underrepresented groups and women, Ramos said in a video speech for the forum.

Furthermore, AI language models, for example, contribute significant carbon dioxide emissions, she noted.

UNESCO has developed recommendations on the ethics of AI, which encourages critical thinking, questioning and the pursuit of better answers, she said.

The global agreement has been adopted by 103 member states. It upholds key values and principles such as proportionality, non-discrimination, fairness and sustainability.

Ti Gong

Other experts and scholars shared their opinions on tackling the ethical, legal and governance risks and challenges associated with the development of AI.

The focus was on establishing fair and standardized digital governance and exploring the operational models, legal regulations, standard specifications, policy systems, and institutional mechanisms of intelligent society, said an official with the Yangpu government.