With parents side by side, kids at ICU feel love

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center initiated a program, encouraging parents to stay with their severely sick children during hospice care. The program has shown great results.

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center said its program allowing parents to stay with their seriously sick kids at intensive care units has been running smoothly over the past year, and all ten wards providing such services have been continually occupied, and warmly welcomed by families.

The hospital said the program greatly supports children's recovery and provides the highest respect for those who are in hospice stage.

"The program has been running smoother than we expected. All of the parents have become great assistants to the medics and the best caregivers for the kids, under our professional guidance," said head nurse Lu Hua. "Children who are seriously sick long for their parents and need them by their side. Having their parents there actually speeds up their treatment and recovery.

In the special wards, hospital staff provide not only health care but also more therapy programs like reading, gaming and music. A team consisting of doctors, nurses, social workers and parents cooperate closely in order to enhance treatment effects.

So far, nearly 200 children have been released by the ICU thanks to the program and returned home and to schools. The ward has the highest satisfaction rate in the entire hospital, officials said.

For children who are too sick to survive, the program provides the family with the chance to stay with their kids during their last period of their life. Children can receive hospice care with the help of medics, social workers and parents, who can also receive physical guidance and support.

Ten children have passed away in the special ward over the past year.

For parents, they feel no regret staying with their kids and participating in the care during their last days. Everyone has tried their best, so there is no regret, officials said.

A parent told hospital officials that she was so grateful for the hospital carrying out such a program, allowing her to stay with her daughter and making the child feel love and warmth in her last days.

"Intensive care medicine is not only a medical term but a format consisting of physiology, psychology and sociology. It is a combination of science, emotion and humanity," said Dr Ren Hong, director at the intensive medicine department. "This program is a good example of clinical practice of the theory."