New power generation project on trial in Chongming

The fishing and solar complementary photovoltaic power generation project, once completed, will be the largest such project with the largest single unit capacity in Shanghai.

The 128 MW fishing and solar complementary photovoltaic power generation project in Gangxi Town, Chongming District, has been completed and successfully put into trial operation, with a total power generation capacity exceeding 12 million kilowatt hours.

The centralized ground photovoltaic project with the largest single-unit capacity in Shanghai is providing a continuous stream of green energy for Chongming.

The project is funded by CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd. With a total investment of approximately 500 million yuan (US$69.14 million), it covers nearly 90 hectares and has a planned total capacity of 160 megawatts.

The first phase was built with 128 megawatts, and the second phase is currently under construction. The first phase of the project achieved full capacity grid connection at the end of May this year, with a maximum daily power generation exceeding 700,000 kWh since trial operation.

The second phase of the project is expected to be connected to the grid and put into trial operation by the end of August this year. After the project is completed, it will be the largest centralized ground photovoltaic project with the largest single-unit capacity in Shanghai.