Youth discuss Chinese modernization in Shanghai

Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  21:42 UTC+8, 2023-07-11
Shanghai hosts an international youth dialogue last week, where 17 representatives from 12 countries were invited to share their perspectives on Chinese modernization.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Arina Yakupova and Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Shanghai hosted an international youth dialogue last week, where 17 representatives from 12 countries were invited to participate and share their perspectives on Chinese modernization.

Organized by the China Center for International Communication Development and Shanghai University, the event aimed to promote a better understanding of China's new development paradigm and its modernization efforts, with a particular focus on engaging international youth.

The event coincided with China's commemoration of the 45th anniversary of its reform and opening up policy, as well as the implementation of its 14th Five-Year Plan. These milestones highlight China's steadfast commitment to openness, mutual benefit, and the creation of new opportunities for global engagement.

Chen Zhichao

Participants exchange ideas on "Shanghai Practice of Chinese Modernization".

Chen Zhichao

Participants take a photo after the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
