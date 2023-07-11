﻿
News / Metro

Bryophytes exhibition proves popular at Shanghai Natural History Museum

The pop-up show integrates bryophytes into Chinese poetry, painting, calligraphy and landscape art to make the plants known to the public, and immerse visitors in Chinese beauty.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman is attracted by landscape art made of bryophytes

A classical courtyard garden has emerged as a new photo-taking site at the Shanghai Natural History Museum.

It is part of a pop-up exhibition that integrates bryophytes into Chinese poetry, painting, calligraphy and landscape art so as to make bryophytes known to the public, as well as to immerse visitors in Chinese beauty and elegance.

AI painting, AR photo-taking and other advanced technologies are used to improve the interactive experiences.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition offers a subtle blend of bryophytes and the beauty of a traditional Chinese garden.

Bryophytes are a general term for hornworts, liverworts and mosses. There are approximately 20,000 species in the world. Some are commonly seen in potted landscapes and traditional Chinese gardens, often together with cobblestones and artificial hills.

The exhibition is held on the B2 floor, and it will run through October 15.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy inspects a bryophyte illustration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Follow Us

