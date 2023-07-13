Zookeepers keep animals cool at Shanghai Zoo

As city temperatures sizzle, animal residents at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District are getting a lot of help from their keepers to keep their cool.

As city temperatures sizzle, animal residents at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District are getting a lot of help from their keepers to stay cool.

A shower is exactly the delightful treat needed by Asian elephants in both daytime and at night with newly installed spray facilities and shade shelters.

Electric fans, elephant-sized ice cubes and watermelons further cool them down.

Succulent fruits such as grapes and watermelons are served for macaws and red-crowned cranes.

Penguins have air-conditioning and a large pool, while spray facilities have also been installed at the living area of flamingos.

The same treatment is offered to lowland tapirs.

Ti Gong

Giraffes hid indoors due to the scorching temperatures, and zookeepers prepared icy watermelons to increase the giraffes' water and sugar intake.

In addition to water pools, black and brown bears are treated with delicious fruits, vegetables, milk and honey ice as desserts, which seem to be their favorite as they devoured the desserts in seconds.

A giant sunshade has been set up for the golden monkeys with water sprays and they are also enjoying icy drinks.

