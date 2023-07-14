﻿
News / Metro

Teenagers discover vibrant world of traditional Chinese culture

﻿ Yang Meiping
Chen Nuo Yang Meiping
  22:27 UTC+8, 2023-07-14
The 17th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp offered teenagers a glimpse into traditional Chinese culture.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Chen Nuo Yang Meiping
  22:27 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Shot by Chen Nuo. Edited by Chen Nuo.

Teenagers attending the 17th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp got a taste of traditional Chinese culture.

They practiced Kunqu Opera moves, tried intangible cultural heritage items such as woolen embroidery, Dalianxiang (a folk dance), Chinese calligraphy and learned to make wontons.

The Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shanghai Youth Federation hosted the camp, which aims to foster exchanges and strengthen intercultural friendships between young people from various nations.

More than 60 teenagers and teachers from 11 nations, including the United States, Australia, Italy and Japan, attended this year. It began on July 7 and ends on July 15.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Top ﻿
     