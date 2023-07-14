﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai delivery workers sign China's first collective contract

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
A contract safeguarding the rights and interests of meal delivery workers has been signed, covering areas such as payment, labor protection, accident insurance and training.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0

A written guarantee safeguarding the rights and interests of meal delivery workers has been approved, covering a wide range of areas such as payment, labor protection, accident insurance and vocational skills training.

China's first collective contract covering the online meal delivery industry was signed at Shanghai-based delivery platform Ele.me on Thursday, covering more than 3 million delivery workers, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

In response to the concerns and demand of delivery staff, the contract includes clauses that the delivery fee standard should be based on factors such as delivery distance and time, weather conditions, routes, consumption and price level, as well as accident insurance and the increased distribution of intelligent helmets .

Shanghai delivery workers sign China's first collective contract
Ti Gong

Delivery workers cast their votes at a workers' congress.

Shanghai delivery workers sign China's first collective contract
Ti Gong

Delivery workers attend the congress.

Three sub-collective contracts were signed at the same time, covering the salary, labor safety and health, and the protection of the rights and interests of female delivery workers.

"Bad weather, insurance and rest stations are what matter most for delivery workers, and collective contracts serve as an assurance for them to safeguard our legal rights and interests," said Zong Bo, head of more than 200 delivery workers at two stations.

A workers' congress at Ele.me with 175 representatives of delivery workers and service staff from seven regions in East China in attendance was held at the same time.

Such contracts would be promoted to other enterprises in the industry, said Huang Hong, Party secretary and vice chairperson of the Shanghai General Trade Union.

Ele.me said it would further boost the guarantee of delivery workers with efforts such as exemption of their university tuitions, funds for needy staffers, and more rest stations in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     