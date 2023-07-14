Shanghai delivery workers sign China's first collective contract

A contract safeguarding the rights and interests of meal delivery workers has been signed, covering areas such as payment, labor protection, accident insurance and training.

China's first collective contract covering the online meal delivery industry was signed at Shanghai-based delivery platform Ele.me on Thursday, covering more than 3 million delivery workers, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.

In response to the concerns and demand of delivery staff, the contract includes clauses that the delivery fee standard should be based on factors such as delivery distance and time, weather conditions, routes, consumption and price level, as well as accident insurance and the increased distribution of intelligent helmets .

Three sub-collective contracts were signed at the same time, covering the salary, labor safety and health, and the protection of the rights and interests of female delivery workers.

"Bad weather, insurance and rest stations are what matter most for delivery workers, and collective contracts serve as an assurance for them to safeguard our legal rights and interests," said Zong Bo, head of more than 200 delivery workers at two stations.

A workers' congress at Ele.me with 175 representatives of delivery workers and service staff from seven regions in East China in attendance was held at the same time.

Such contracts would be promoted to other enterprises in the industry, said Huang Hong, Party secretary and vice chairperson of the Shanghai General Trade Union.

Ele.me said it would further boost the guarantee of delivery workers with efforts such as exemption of their university tuitions, funds for needy staffers, and more rest stations in the future.