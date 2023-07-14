﻿
Chain stores keeping Shanghai refreshed with free ice water

Ye Fengting
  20:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-14
Coffee chain stores and fast food outlets are giving away free ice-cold water and hot brown sugar water to outdoor urban service providers as heat bakes the city.
Free ice water is available in many roadside stores in Shanghai.

Outdoor urban service providers such as takeaway riders, courier delivery guys, sanitation workers, auxiliary police and construction workers often need cold water to stay cool.

When temperatures soar, "love stations" run by different organizations spring up on Shanghai streets to serve outdoor workers. The chain eateries that are ubiquitous on streets and in alleyways can "spread coolness" in the greatest range and deliver a cup of timely ice water.

Many online users have posted that some Shanghai coffee shops and beverage establishments are also offering free ice water. Ask the vendor for a drink if you are thirsty and exhausted. You don't have to buy anything to quench your thirst.

Some unverified statistics show that of the 14 coffee chain stores, as many as 12 are offering free ice water, with seven of them offering it in paper cups.

Additionally, some businesses are also providing free hot water and brown sugar water.

KFC, McDonald's, Starbucks and Luckin Coffee are among the stores offering free ice water.

Michelle City (Sanxin Plaza) is also among those who are providing free hot water.

The clerk at 7 Cents Sweet (Zhongyuan RT-Mart) said they are offering hot brown sugar water along with ice-cold water. Hot brown sugar water is ideal for warming the stomach.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Starbucks
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     