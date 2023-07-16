﻿
News / Metro

Experts hail China's long-term fight for cancer prevention and control

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
China has built a primary cancer prevention and control system and seen results, with the five-year survival rate of patients up by almost 10 percentage points in the past decade.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

China has built a primary cancer prevention and control system and seen effective results. The five-year survival rate of cancer patients has risen by almost 10 percentage points in the past decade, medical experts told the Roche Oncology Forum over the weekend.

However, there is still a distance between the target set under China's 2030 Health Plan and the progress made by developed countries.

There are about 4.06 million newly reported cancer cases in the nation annually, with 2.41 million deaths due to the disease each year. The five-year survival rate is 40 percent. The target in the 2030 plan is no lower than 46.6 percent.

Dr Li Jin from Shanghai East Hospital said the incidence of cancer in China still has a rising tendency.

"Due to the increasing number of elderly people, strong disease burden and large number of patients, cancer prevention and control has become a national strategy in China. It is important to promote a complete system with cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, while the medical industry must enhance innovation and new medication development," he suggested.

Dr Wu Depei, director of the Chinese Medical Association's hematology branch, noted that the overall survival rate of cancer is still low in rural and under-developed regions, which requires an introduction of high-end medical resources at the grassroots level and an effective patient transfer between different levels of hospitals.

"The promotion of new medications and new treatment plans is also important to enhance treatment outcomes for cancer patients," Wu said.

Top experts said new technologies and new theories are important in clinical practice.

New treatment like immunotherapy and precise medicine like molecular subtyping are boosting cancer treatment, experts told the forum, which discussed new development, new information and new polices in fields like hematological cancer, breast cancer, digestive cancer, lung cancer and individualized medicine.

"With the development of molecular biology, genomics and bioinformatics, we are able to have a better and deeper understanding of how cancer happens and its growth. Doctors and scientists are translating such discoveries into effective diagnosis and treatment formats to benefit patients," said Dr Hu Xichun from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Roche
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     