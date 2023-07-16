﻿
Shanghai travelers take off on first chartered tourism flight to Golog

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:13 UTC+8, 2023-07-16
The first chartered tourism flight to the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province from Shanghai took off on Friday, with more than 60 travelers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:13 UTC+8, 2023-07-16

The first chartered tourism flight to the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province from Shanghai took off on Friday, carrying more than 60 Shanghai travelers to Golog in a tourism program to support local development.

Shanghai has been paired with Golog for about 10 years.

Shanghai travelers take off on first chartered tourism flight to Golog
Ti Gong

A snow mountain in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Golog in the southeast of Qinghai is a magical and desirable land with magnificent scenery of snowy mountains and pure mirror-like lakes as well as primitive forests, winding streams, and boundless grasslands.

It is an important stop on the ancient Silk Road and the Tangbo Ancient Route and its six counties are part of the Sanjiangyuan Nature Reserve.

The trip, organized by Shanghai Spring Tour, lasts eight days. The tour package costs 8,000 yuan (US$1,122) per person.

"The breathtaking beauty of Golog spurs yearning and I have been hoping for the trip for a long time," said a Shanghai tourist surnamed Li.

Shanghai travelers take off on first chartered tourism flight to Golog
Ti Gong

Scenery of Golog

Chartered tourism flights will boost not only the tourism development of Golog, but also exchanges between Shanghai and Golog people, according Zhao Yong, deputy Party secretary and deputy governor of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Another chartered tourism flight from Shanghai to Golog will take off in August with 15 of them scheduled this year.

Shanghai travelers take off on first chartered tourism flight to Golog
Ti Gong

A tranquil lake in Golog

Shanghai travelers take off on first chartered tourism flight to Golog
Ti Gong

Shanghai travelers received a warm welcome when they arrived in Golog.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Top ﻿
     