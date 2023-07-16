﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai locals can use this map to find public space booths nearby

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:29 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
A map showing public spaces for the use of booths in Shanghai was launched over the weekend for the reference of residents to access spots such as night bazaars near their homes.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:29 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

A map showing public spaces for the use of booths in the city was launched by Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities over the weekend for residents to access spots such as night bazaars near their homes.

The map can be accessed via the WeChat account of the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau and the information of 284 spots of various types, such as bazaars and markets selling agricultural products, has been included so far.

Shanghai locals can use this map to find public space booths nearby

A screenshot of the map.

People can search for these locations based on districts and types of markets, which are marked in different colors.

The information spans from opening hours, number of stalls to types of goods with navigation available.

Moreover, the platform allows residents to leave comments or rate the locations.

"The city will continuously improve public service and expand the locations of booths with differentiated management regulations," said Xu Zhihu, director of the bureau.

"However, random launch of booths is strictly banned," he noted.

The city has permitted district governments to assign public spaces for the use of booths while guaranteeing sanitation, transportation and public safety, consumption demand and food safety, according to a recent notice released by the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

These areas will include markets and pedestrian streets that open at specific times, breakfast vans, indoor areas that cater to basic public livelihood needs, and areas spared from idle spaces with stalls primarily selling agricultural products by farmers and cooperatives.

Night markets, pedestrian streets that open at specific times, and outdoor areas for catering businesses, landmark lifestyle zones, riverfront areas with nightlife, business circles and tourist attractions will be given priority in location selection, the notice said.

Shanghai locals can use this map to find public space booths nearby
Ti Gong

Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement officials make an inspection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     