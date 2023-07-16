Shanghai locals can use this map to find public space booths nearby

A map showing public spaces for the use of booths in Shanghai was launched over the weekend for the reference of residents to access spots such as night bazaars near their homes.

A map showing public spaces for the use of booths in the city was launched by Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities over the weekend for residents to access spots such as night bazaars near their homes.

The map can be accessed via the WeChat account of the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau and the information of 284 spots of various types, such as bazaars and markets selling agricultural products, has been included so far.

People can search for these locations based on districts and types of markets, which are marked in different colors.

The information spans from opening hours, number of stalls to types of goods with navigation available.

Moreover, the platform allows residents to leave comments or rate the locations.

"The city will continuously improve public service and expand the locations of booths with differentiated management regulations," said Xu Zhihu, director of the bureau.

"However, random launch of booths is strictly banned," he noted.

The city has permitted district governments to assign public spaces for the use of booths while guaranteeing sanitation, transportation and public safety, consumption demand and food safety, according to a recent notice released by the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

These areas will include markets and pedestrian streets that open at specific times, breakfast vans, indoor areas that cater to basic public livelihood needs, and areas spared from idle spaces with stalls primarily selling agricultural products by farmers and cooperatives.

Night markets, pedestrian streets that open at specific times, and outdoor areas for catering businesses, landmark lifestyle zones, riverfront areas with nightlife, business circles and tourist attractions will be given priority in location selection, the notice said.