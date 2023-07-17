Art corridor taking shape on banks of Suzhou Creek

An art corridor is taking shape along the Suzhou Creek with the launch of the "Art Ripples" campaign.

Suhewan, a 4.2-square-kilometer area around Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District, boasts 500,000 square meters of historical buildings, 17 historical conservation neighborhoods and 170 cultural spots, especially top-class art institutions such as Sotheby's, UCCA Edge and Fotografiska.

To better integrate the abundant waterfront cultural resources, the "Art Ripples" campaign was launched on Sunday so as to make Suhewan a new cultural landmark in Shanghai.

As part of the campaign, an art alliance that gathers waterfront art institutions, commercial complexes and other industrial giants was established.

In addition, more historical buildings will be renovated to become modern exhibition halls, and tours that links cultural spots and are integrated with river cruises will be launched.