14-year-old girl has ovarian tissue stored for later transplant

Local doctors said on Monday that they successfully froze the ovarian tissue of a 14-year-old girl with a rare disease, to maintain her fertility, allowing her to become a mother in the future.

The girl, who had been suffering from pneumonia almost each month, along with fever and skin rash since birth, toured around multiple hospitals for treatment. It wasn't until recently that she finally received a diagnosis – combined immunodeficiency associated with gene DOCK8 mutations and primary ciliary dyskinesia, due to gene DNAH5 mutations.

People with the mutation can suffer from frequent skin and respiratory infections along with food allergies, eczema, asthma, and even tumors and damages to nerve systems.

Ti Gong

Stem cells are an effective treatment for such diseases, however, the medication used during treatment can cause irreversible damages to ovarian function. Which means the girl could not only loose fertility, but also influence growth during purberty. Without estrogen generated by the ovaries, there is also a much higher risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis.

Before starting stem cell treatment, the parents took the girl to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University for consultation and help.

Experts from multiple departments launched repeated discussion on the girl's case, and formed a plan to maintain her fertility by freezing her ovarian tissue.

The technology meant doctors removed certain parts of the ovarian tissues for freezing in low temperatures after processing. When the patient regains health, doctors will transplant the tissue to help her restore and recover ovarian function and fertility. Since ovarian tissue is very fragile, the entire process must be conducted very carefully. Any mistakes could influence the transplant, function and recovery, doctors said.

For patients like the girl, safety is the top priority. So doctors have undergone rounds of discussion and conducted preplans in terms of bleeding, infection control, respiration and key organ management.

Ti Gong

The girl underwent the partial ovarian tissue removal surgery on June 29, and doctors have processed the tissue and stored them in low temperature. The entire process ran smoothly. The girl was discharged two days later and was expected to start her stem cell treatment as scheduled at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University this month.

According to the hospital, multiple cases of ovarian tissue storage have been carried out. So far, there are over 200 cases worldwide of patients who have delivered children after transplanting back their stored ovarian tissues.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University said it has helped 52 young cancer patients store their ovarian tissues since its fertility preservation center established in 2019. These patients are expected to transplant back their tissue after recovering from cancer, and plan to regain their ovarian function and fertility.

This girl is the first child with stored ovarian tissue at the hospital. Different from adults, children can't store eggs or embryos for fertility storage, so ovarian tissue storage is the only solution to allow them to have their own children in the future. More importantly, storing ovarian tissue also preserves the chance for them to regain ovarian function and have a better quality of life, doctors said.

The hospital said it has established a green channel for children who need chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants to store ovarian tissue to protect their fertility and ovarian function.