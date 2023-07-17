China's first home-grown cruise ship starts trial trip

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," left port in Shanghai on Monday for the start of its trial voyage.

Since its successful undocking on June 6, the cruise ship has completed a number of tests, including emergency tests, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The cruise ship, with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tons, can accommodate more than 6,500 passengers. It will have a luxury hotel, cinemas and a water park on board.

It is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

The construction of the country's second domestically-built large cruise ship started in August 2022.