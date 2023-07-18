Shanghai medics travel to help doctors in Xinjiang

A team from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital visited Kashgar, in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, to give lectures and team with local doctors to perform high-end surgeries.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's medical experts are introducing the latest technology and showcasing complicated surgery in rural regions, in order to help local medics improve their capabilities and allow patients to undergo treatment in their hometown instead of having to travel to large cities.

A team from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital visited Kashgar, in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, to give lectures and team with local doctors to perform high-end surgeries, including one operation removing a 30-diameter tumor from the belly of a woman in Xinjiang, officials said on Tuesday.

The patient had received a surgery in Xinjiang one year ago but the operation was suspended due to severe bleeding.

Shanghai's doctors took over the case soon after arriving at Kashgar and carried out detailed checks, detecting that the tumor had almost covered the entire abdominal cavity and was pressing against major organs.

"It is a very risky and complicated surgery," said Dr Wang Yu, president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital and leading expert of the medical team to Xinjiang.

"There is a high risk of bleeding and organ injury. But the disease has imposed a severe burden on the patient, who has almost lost mobility. If not undergoing surgery, she could face more serious outcomes."

Wang said it was one of the most challenging surgeries in her 30-year experience with gynecological tumors. Doctors finally removed the entire tumor with only 400 milliliters of blood loss and the patient was in stable condition.

"Going all the way to Xinjiang provides us the opportunity to showcase a standard surgery process and help Xinjiang medics have quick development," said Wang, who said more medical events should be conducted to promote regular and whole-process female tumor treatment and management.