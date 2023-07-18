﻿
News / Metro

Global media representatives gather in Shanghai for second innovation forum

Media heavyweights convene in Shanghai for the Global Media Innovation Forum. Dive into the latest discussions on openness, universality, and cooperation for modernization.
Over 230 representatives from international organizations, media outlets, think tanks, and multinational companies will gather online and in-person in Shanghai for the second Global Media Innovation Forum, themed "Openness, Universality, and Cooperation – Work Together for Modernization."

The event is co-hosted by the China Media Group and the Shanghai government.

The forum aims to share modernization experiences and exchange ideas, taking into account China's path towards modernization and the role of the media.

Shanghai, as an international socialist modern city, takes the lead in promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding among all nations.

The forum's official theme event, the "Shanghai Night," will be held on July 19 on the "Yue Xing 7" cruise ship on the Huangpu River, attended by diplomats, media representatives, and business leaders.

The forum is an influential international media exchange platform, with its first edition being held in Beijing in January 2022.

Source: SHINE
