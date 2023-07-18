﻿
Anti-mosquito blitz as plum rain season comes to an end

The Shanghai Health Commission will launch a new anti-mosquito campaign this week following the end of the plum rain season and a jump in temperatures.
The Shanghai Health Commission will launch a new anti-mosquito campaign this week following the end of the plum rain season and a jump in temperatures.

Officials announced citywide cleanliness and mosquito-control events to lower mosquito density and reduce the risk of infectious diseases like dengue fever.

The city announced a long-term mosquito campaign from late May through October, with one week each month for citywide cleansing and pesticide spraying.

Since June, local health personnel, pest-control professionals and volunteers have cleaned almost 30,000 filthy places, 40,000 liters of residue water, 20,000 pesticide sprays and 340,000 mosquito medication drops.

