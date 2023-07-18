Shanghai's imports and exports worth 2.09 trillion yuan in first half of year

Foreign-invested enterprises' import and export value reached 1.23 trillion yuan, accounting for 59 percent of the city's total, an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's total import and export value hit 2.09 trillion yuan (US$278.8 billion) in the first half of 2023, an increase of 11.4 percent year-on-year, Shanghai Customs reported on Tuesday.

Among the total, the city's imports and exports in the first two quarters amounted to 1.25 trillion yuan and 846.3 billion yuan, respectively, an increase of 9.1 percent and 15.2 percent year-on-year.

Foreign-invested enterprises' import and export value reached 1.23 trillion yuan, the largest share in the city's total, accounting for 59 percent, an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year.

During the same period, Shanghai's imports from and exports to its major trading partners, including the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and Japan, retained a steady increase.

As a highlight, Shanghai's exported new-energy products, including electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells, showed a huge increase from a year earlier, by 171.8 percent, 189.7percent, and 62.6 percent, respectively.

Shanghai's imports of customs goods reached 283.3 billion yuan, an increase of 16.4 percent. Among those, the import of passenger cars rose 21.6 percent; and the import of health-care products, dairy products, edible aquatic products, edible oil and other livelihood-related goods increased by 42.3 percent, 28.1 percent, 60.7 percent and 41.5 percent, respectively.