Delta, China Eastern offer check-through service via Pudong airport

China Eastern and Delta Airlines offer traveling between China and the US, transiting through Pudong International Airport, baggage check-in directly to their final destination.

Starting from July 17, passengers traveling between China and the US on connecting flights operated by China Eastern and Delta Airlines and transiting at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) can check in their baggage directly to their final destination in the two countries.

Passengers can simply customs clearance and board their onward flight at PVG, without the hassle of collecting and rechecking their luggage.

The connecting procedure, known as "TransChina," is available on all flights between the US and 96 cities in China via PVG operated by Delta, China Eastern and its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines, including Delta code-share services. Currently, the two airlines operate 260 code-share flights per week.

Wong Hong, Delta's China president, highlighted the advantage this service brings to customers, according to a report by Delta Airlines.

"Thanks to the partnership with China Eastern, we can offer a great benefit to our mutual customers who fly between the US and China via Pudong airport," said Wong. "We continue to work together to create a better travel experience for our customers in China and the US."

Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines, both SkyTeam members, have been strategic partners since 2015. Delta became the first foreign airline in China to introduce the baggage check-through service in June 2018.

The service was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now has been resumed, providing passengers flying between China and the US with an enhanced transfer experience.