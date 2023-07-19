Shanghai Mayor meets with BD CEO to discuss industry opportunities

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Tom Polen, Becton Dickinson global chairman, CEO, and president, and his team on Tuesday.

Gong said that China is currently following President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai, accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Biopharmaceuticals are one of three leading industries in Shanghai's development, and innovation in the industry has significantly improved in recent years. Talent and clinical resource advantages continue to be consolidated, and industrial foundations and competitiveness have grown substantially.

Chinese people have higher expectations for health, and the favorable environment for biopharmaceuticals in Shanghai and a series of institutional innovations in the Lingang New Area of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone will provide more investment, market, and development opportunities for various enterprises, including BD Medical.

The company is welcomed to actively introduce innovative products globally, deepen cooperation with local companies in Shanghai, use the platform of the sixth China International Import Expo to bring more new products, technologies, and services to China and Shanghai to benefit patients. Shanghai will make greater efforts to create a first-class business environment, support enterprises to become stronger and larger.

Polen said that BD Medical has been deeply rooted in Shanghai for 30 years, realizing the city's superior environment and huge potential and abundant talent. It is encouraging to see the gradually improving biopharmaceutical ecosystem in Shanghai. Numerous start-ups are booming, injecting new vitality into Shanghai's economy.

BD Medical will establish its roots in Shanghai and serve the world, continue to deepen research and development in Shanghai, increase investment, and seize policy innovation dividends such as the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, helping enterprises achieve greater development and assisting Shanghai in building a high ground for the pharmaceutical industry.

BD Medical is one of the world's top three medical device companies with the broadest medical device product line and has established the Greater China headquarters and Shanghai innovative design center in Shanghai.





