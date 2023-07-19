﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with BD CEO to discuss industry opportunities

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Tom Polen, Becton Dickinson global chairman, CEO, and president, and his team on Tuesday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
Shanghai Mayor meets with BD CEO to discuss industry opportunities

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Tom Polen, Becton Dickinson global chairman, CEO, and president

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Tom Polen, Becton Dickinson global chairman, CEO, and president, and his team on Tuesday.

Gong said that China is currently following President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai, accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

Biopharmaceuticals are one of three leading industries in Shanghai's development, and innovation in the industry has significantly improved in recent years. Talent and clinical resource advantages continue to be consolidated, and industrial foundations and competitiveness have grown substantially.

Chinese people have higher expectations for health, and the favorable environment for biopharmaceuticals in Shanghai and a series of institutional innovations in the Lingang New Area of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone will provide more investment, market, and development opportunities for various enterprises, including BD Medical.

The company is welcomed to actively introduce innovative products globally, deepen cooperation with local companies in Shanghai, use the platform of the sixth China International Import Expo to bring more new products, technologies, and services to China and Shanghai to benefit patients. Shanghai will make greater efforts to create a first-class business environment, support enterprises to become stronger and larger.

Polen said that BD Medical has been deeply rooted in Shanghai for 30 years, realizing the city's superior environment and huge potential and abundant talent. It is encouraging to see the gradually improving biopharmaceutical ecosystem in Shanghai. Numerous start-ups are booming, injecting new vitality into Shanghai's economy.

BD Medical will establish its roots in Shanghai and serve the world, continue to deepen research and development in Shanghai, increase investment, and seize policy innovation dividends such as the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, helping enterprises achieve greater development and assisting Shanghai in building a high ground for the pharmaceutical industry.

BD Medical is one of the world's top three medical device companies with the broadest medical device product line and has established the Greater China headquarters and Shanghai innovative design center in Shanghai.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     