﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Taiwan students take part in poetry competition

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:03 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
"The Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" competition has greatly enhanced communication between students on both sides of the Strait and boosted mutual understanding.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:03 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
Shanghai and Taiwan students take part in poetry competition
Ti Gong

The "Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" poetry competition finals for students from Shanghai and Taiwan begins in the city on Wednesday.

The finals of a Chinese poetry competition for students from Shanghai and Taiwan began in the city on Wednesday.

Since being launched on June 2, the "the Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" poetry competition has attracted nearly 10,000 students, who delivered their poems, calligraphy works and paintings in the preliminary rounds. Over 1,000 calligraphy and painting works were from Taiwan students.

Nearly 200 people came from Taiwan to Shanghai to participate in the final round in Shanghai, the organizers said.

The competition, which uses Chinese poetry as a bridge, has greatly enhanced communication between students on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and boosted mutual understanding.

Some Taiwan students visited Shanghai for the first time. The organizers invited them to visit the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, the North Bund and watertown Nanxiang to enjoy the city's haipai style, while Taiwan students said they would take back postcards of the poetry competition as gifts for their friends and relatives to promote the beauty of the country and Chinese poetry.

Shanghai and Taiwan students take part in poetry competition
Ti Gong

Taiwan students enjoy making intangible cultural heritage items in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     