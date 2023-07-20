Shanghai and Taiwan students take part in poetry competition

"The Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" competition has greatly enhanced communication between students on both sides of the Strait and boosted mutual understanding.

Ti Gong

The finals of a Chinese poetry competition for students from Shanghai and Taiwan began in the city on Wednesday.

Since being launched on June 2, the "the Beauty of Mountains and Rivers" poetry competition has attracted nearly 10,000 students, who delivered their poems, calligraphy works and paintings in the preliminary rounds. Over 1,000 calligraphy and painting works were from Taiwan students.

Nearly 200 people came from Taiwan to Shanghai to participate in the final round in Shanghai, the organizers said.

The competition, which uses Chinese poetry as a bridge, has greatly enhanced communication between students on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and boosted mutual understanding.

Some Taiwan students visited Shanghai for the first time. The organizers invited them to visit the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, the North Bund and watertown Nanxiang to enjoy the city's haipai style, while Taiwan students said they would take back postcards of the poetry competition as gifts for their friends and relatives to promote the beauty of the country and Chinese poetry.