Chinese media perform better on Facebook than on Twitter

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Chinese mainstream media performed better on Facebook than on Twitter, a survey released by Fudan University's School of Journalism and Institute for Global Communications and Integrated Media claims.

Fudan assessed the performance of over 200 major media outlets from 33 nations on international social media platforms, including the volumes of posts, reposts, likes and replies.

According to Zhang Taofu, dean of the journalism school, in the "Global Mainstream Media Online Communication Power Assessment Report," Chinese media are active on these platforms, with material produced, shared, commented on and quoted.

Chinese media, in particular, performed better on Facebook than on Twitter. China Global TV Network (CGTN), People's Daily, China Daily, Global Times News and Xinhua news agency are among the top 150 on Facebook in terms of overall communication strength. CGTN is ranked 10th on the list.

CGTN was the top performer among Chinese media on Twitter, ranking No. 58 in terms of overall communication power.

The disparity in communication volumes also indicates that these Internet platforms have solidified Western countries' discourse hegemony, according to the survey report.