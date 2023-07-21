﻿
News / Metro

Rains, high temperatures bring fruitful harvest to Shanghai orchards

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0
The ripening time of peaches, pears and grapes is about one week earlier than last year
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-07-21       0

Summer is a perfect time to sample succulent and sweet fruits, and Shanghai saw a harvest of fruits this year with the ripening time of some varieties advanced.

The yield of pear trees is about 30 percent higher this year from last year, while peach trees also saw a 10 percent increase of yield, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Friday.

Overall, the yield of fruit in the city is estimated to rise 5 percent in 2023 from last year, reaching about 180,000 tons.

The harvest period of grapes will last through October depending on variety, while the picking peak of Cuiguan pears, a popular variety, is due soon with sales continuing through the end of August.

Fengxian yellow peaches will be available through the end of August.

Rains, high temperatures bring fruitful harvest to Shanghai orchards
Ti Gong

Summer fruits are displayed in Jiading District.

Abundant rain has led to a higher yield of peaches and pears compared with last year, said Zhuang Jinghua, deputy director of the bureau's Shanghai Forestry Station.

As the plum rain season ended, the return of sunny and hot days and climbing temperatures enhanced the accumulation of sugar, he added.

The ripening time of peaches, pears and grapes is about one week earlier than last year.

By the end of last year, Shanghai's fruit forest had amounted to 176,800 mu (11,786 hactares) with tangerines (516,000 mu), peaches (515,000 mu), grapes (32,700 mu) and pears (28,300 mu) accounting for the majority.

At the same time on Friday, 22 forest and orchid routes were released, luring visitors with the fragrance of the blooms and inviting them to sink their teeth into the luscious summer fruits.

The city has 106 orchards in the countryside accredited for excellence in safety and quality so far, based on criteria such as the environment, planting processes and test results of the fruit.

It boasts more than 30 varieties of grapes and over 20 peach varieties.

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A forest and orchid tour map is released on Friday.

    Ti Gong









Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     