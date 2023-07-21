Rains, high temperatures bring fruitful harvest to Shanghai orchards

The ripening time of peaches, pears and grapes is about one week earlier than last year

Summer is a perfect time to sample succulent and sweet fruits, and Shanghai saw a harvest of fruits this year with the ripening time of some varieties advanced.

The yield of pear trees is about 30 percent higher this year from last year, while peach trees also saw a 10 percent increase of yield, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Friday.



Overall, the yield of fruit in the city is estimated to rise 5 percent in 2023 from last year, reaching about 180,000 tons.

The harvest period of grapes will last through October depending on variety, while the picking peak of Cuiguan pears, a popular variety, is due soon with sales continuing through the end of August.

Fengxian yellow peaches will be available through the end of August.

Ti Gong

Abundant rain has led to a higher yield of peaches and pears compared with last year, said Zhuang Jinghua, deputy director of the bureau's Shanghai Forestry Station.

As the plum rain season ended, the return of sunny and hot days and climbing temperatures enhanced the accumulation of sugar, he added.

By the end of last year, Shanghai's fruit forest had amounted to 176,800 mu (11,786 hactares) with tangerines (516,000 mu), peaches (515,000 mu), grapes (32,700 mu) and pears (28,300 mu) accounting for the majority.

At the same time on Friday, 22 forest and orchid routes were released, luring visitors with the fragrance of the blooms and inviting them to sink their teeth into the luscious summer fruits.

The city has 106 orchards in the countryside accredited for excellence in safety and quality so far, based on criteria such as the environment, planting processes and test results of the fruit.

It boasts more than 30 varieties of grapes and over 20 peach varieties.