Forum told of importance of disease screening for women

Awareness of body changes and regular health checkup can help women identity certain cases of ovarian cancer earlier, leading to better outcomes.

About 70 percent of patients with ovarian cancer are already in terminal stage when diagnosed and the five-year survival rate is only 30 percent, medical experts said at a maternity and child health forum in the city on Friday.

"Though there is lack of effective tools like biomarkers for early detection of ovarian cancer, hyperawareness of changes of the body and regular health checkup can help identity certain cases earlier," said Dr Di Wen, director of the Chinese Medical Doctor Association's obstetrician and gynecologist branch.

"Since there is no significant symptom in the early stage of ovarian cancer, people who find their belly becoming bigger or have other changes to their body should visit the doctor as early as possible. Earlier checks and earlier diagnosis can ensure earlier treatment and better treatment outcomes."

District-level maternity hospitals said they are also turning their service focus to female disease screening, disease prevention, and pre-pregnancy checks and guidance.

Lin Yi, president of the Putuo District Maternity and Infant Hospital, said the current screening mainly focuses on breast cancer and cervical cancer.

"We should enhance public education and expand the screening targets for more female cancers like ovarian cancer. Moreover, we have opened pre-pregnancy clinic for couples, who plan to start a family. Through proper checks and health consultation, we can identity certain health risks for pregnancy and delivery and detect common inherited diseases from the couples in order to help them deliver healthy babies," Lin said.

"With rising public health awareness and an increased demand for high-quality medical services, the pre-pregnancy clinic is receiving a warm welcome from couples. For couples who want to have a second or third baby, the clinic is also important, due to the couple's age and other health risks related with age."