Shanghai braces for wind, rain as Typhoon Doksuri approaches coast

Shanghai is bracing for wind and rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as this year's fifth typhoon, Doksuri, approaches China's southeast coastal area, according to the Shanghai meteorological authorities.

Doksuri, which formed on July 21, was 1,800 kilometers southeast of Shanghai Nanhuizui area at 5am on Monday morning, packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour.

It is predicted to move northwest at a speed of about 10-15 kilometers per hour, and is very much likely to make its first landfall from Taiwan on Thursday morning, and land again in Fujian Province on Friday morning.

Shanghai's maximum temperature is likely to drop to between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, with wind and rainfall during the period.

However, the mercury is forecast to rebound to over 34 degrees at the end of the month due to the subtropical high pressure, according to the authorities.