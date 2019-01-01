﻿
News / Metro

4-year-old girl with successful heart transplant discharged

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0
A 4-year-old girl, who underwent a heart transplant in Shanghai, has been discharged after making a full recovery, officials from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University said.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

4-year-old girl with successful heart transplant discharged
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 4-year-old girl with heart transplant makes a "hand heart" gesture to celebrate her recovery.

A 4-year-old girl, who underwent a heart transplant in Shanghai, was discharged on Tuesday after making a full recovery, officials from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University said.

The girl was found with heart problem when she was 8 months old due to poor appetite and slow growth.

The parents took the baby to the children's hospital, whose doctors diagnosed her with dilated cardiomyopathy, a congenital myocardial disease. Heart function of such patients becomes progressively weaker with age. Though medication can control certain symptoms, the final solution is heart transplant, doctors said.

4-year-old girl with successful heart transplant discharged
Dong Jun / SHINE

The girl says goodbye to medics on Tuesday, when she was discharged from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University.

The child had been receiving medication since being diagnosed. Her condition deteriorated in April and the parents rushed her to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her heart function was in the terminal stage and that she must receive a heart transplant.

Since the child was only 4 years old, there was a very limited source of donors.

4-year-old girl with successful heart transplant discharged
Dong Jun / SHINE

A doctor from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University transports the donated heart back to the hospital.

"There were cases of adult donors but we gave up on them after evaluation. It was not until July 3 when we were informed by the China Organ Transplant Response System about a donor with matching age and blood type," said Dr Ye Ming, director of cardiac surgery department.

"It was a 2-year-old child. So we kicked off the organ harvesting, transporting and transplant process immediately. The time limit for a heart being removed from the body and transplanted onto the recipient is only six hours. We successfully completed the whole process within four hours."

4-year-old girl with successful heart transplant discharged
Dong Jun / SHINE

Doctors conducting the heart transplant surgery.

The patient recovered very well and was moved from the intensive care unit to an ordinary ward on the eighth day after surgery.

"Her heart function is stable and meets the standard for being discharged today," Ye noted. "The girl is expected to have a healthy life."

It is also the first case of pediatric heart transplant conducted by the hospital, one of the few children's hospitals in China with the qualification for transplant surgery of heart, kidney and liver.

The family also expressed their gratitude to all medics.

"When my daughter was severely sick, doctors said she won't survive for one year unless she had a heart transplant. The whole process was so smooth and successful. It is the rebirth of my daughter," said the mother surnamed Li.

4-year-old girl with successful heart transplant discharged
Dong Jun / SHINE

The girl, her parents and medics take a group photo before she is discharged.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     