News / Metro

Two detained for swapping diamond for zircon at local store

  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-07-26       0
Two men were detained by Shanghai police recently for conning a local diamond story by swapping a 5.09-carat, expensive diamond for a cheap zircon gemstone.
Two men were detained by Shanghai police recently following the swapping of a 5.09-carat diamond for a zircon gemstone at a local diamond store.

Around 12pm on July 7, police in Jing'an District received a report that a 5.09-carat diamond worth 3.43 million yuan (US$479,600), had been replaced by a zircon gemstone, which only amounts to several hundred yuan, at a diamond store on Tiantong Road.

After investigation, the police found that a man, surnamed Chen, had come to the store at around 11am that day for "purchasing a diamond."

Chen was invited to a VIP room for further discussion on the deal after he paid 100,000 yuan as intention deposit.

During this period, the shop owner introduced the basic features of the diamond and used professional tools for Chen to watch and identify the precious stone.

However, Chen asked the shop owner for a white paper and pencils and insisted on using his own method to "identify" the diamond.

Afterwards, Chen left the store on the excuse of making a phone call to ask his company's financial personnel to make a payment. And, he never returned.

The shop staff found the diamond had been swapped for a zircon after they failed to contact Chen.

Ti Gong

Chen (middle) takes a look at the diamond in the VIP room of the shore.

According to the store's surveillance video, when Chen and the shop staff were in discussion, he kept clenching his left fist under the table. He then exchanged the diamond unbeknownst to them.

Around 3:40pm on the same day, Chen, who was intending to leave the city, was caught by police at Shanghai South Railway Station, but without the diamond.

The police found that after Chen got the diamond, he sent out an express parcel to his brother.

At 1:20am on July 8, the second day, the police intercepted the parcel with the diamond in suburban Qingpu District.

On July 11, Chen's brother, was caught by police as well.

The two have been put under criminal detention by police, and further investigation is ongoing.

Ti Gong

The zircon gemstone, or fake diamond

Ti Gong

The real diamond

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
