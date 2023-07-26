Shanghai Mayor meets with INVISTA CEO, encouraging more investment

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Francis Murphy, the president and CEO of US firm INVISTA, and his delegation on Tuesday.

Gong mentioned that the city is currently focusing on strengthening the "four major functions" and deepening high-level reform and opening up. Shanghai is pushing for high-quality development by focusing on the development of the real economy, accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, and striving to create a high-end manufacturing growth center linked with the Yangtze River Delta and serving the whole country, as well as a globally outstanding manufacturing base.

The mayor hoped INVISTA would continue to enhance their business capabilities in Shanghai, magnify the effect of the research and development center, practice green and low-carbon development, promote more advanced manufacturing projects, promote high-quality development of the high-end chemical industry, and play an active role in "being in Shanghai, for China and for the world".

Additionally, he welcomed INVISTA's participation in the sixth China International Import Expo. Shanghai will continue to build a first-class market-oriented, legal, and international business environment, allowing all types of enterprises to invest with reassurance, operate with peace of mind, and focus on development.

Murphy mentioned that INVISTA has made a series of important investments in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Zone and is pleased to bring the latest technology to China and cooperate with local partners. This cooperation not only enhances the production of important chemical products in Shanghai but also controls greenhouse gas emissions. The impressive R&D centers in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Zone have also left a deep impression with him.

INVISTA is one of the world's largest integrated fiber and polymer companies and has invested over 12 billion yuan (US$1.68 billion) in Shanghai, establishing production bases and an Asia-Pacific R&D center.





