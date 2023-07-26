Shanghai Mayor meets with President-elect of WFEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Mustafa Shehu, the president-elect of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and his delegation, on Tuesday.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Mustafa Shehu, the president-elect of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, and his delegation, on Tuesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is one of the preferred choices for multinational companies to layout their global industrial chains. The city's economy is showing a sustainable and positive trend, and it is accelerating the construction of a world-class socialist modern international metropolis.

The WFEO brings together academic elites and practical masters in the global engineering field, and Shanghai looks forward to strengthening comprehensive communication and cooperation, guiding more high-quality global engineering enterprises to Shanghai, supporting engineering capacity building in green and low-carbon development, digital transformation, and promoting high-quality development in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the city hopes to focus on practical cooperation in the fields of science and technology innovation platform construction, professional talent training, academic exchange, and enhance the overall development level of engineering and technology.

As an active city in the field of engineering technology and a node in the global innovation network, Shanghai will provide more timely and thoughtful service support for the federation's development in Shanghai.

Shehu said that Shanghai has undergone tremendous changes in the past decade, and remarkable achievements have been made in various fields. The city has excellent infrastructure, outstanding engineers, first-class enterprises, and friendly citizens.

He believed that the federation's relationship with Shanghai would become closer and looked forward to Shanghai leveraging its own advantages to strengthen cooperation with countries including African countries, and promote global common development and progress.

The WFEO is the world's largest international engineering organization composed of member states and regional members, and has extensive influence in the international engineering field.





