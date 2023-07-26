Chronic diseases are major threat to health of China's elderly

There are 190 million elderly people in the nation and they have the highest incidence of chronic disease, which is the major cause of death for Chinese people.

Chronic disease, especially for elderly patients, has become a serious public health issue in China, health authorities said during the current national elderly health promotion week.

There are 190 million elderly people in the nation and they have the highest incidence of chronic disease. About 75 percent of people over 60 years old have one chronic disease and 43 percent have at least two chronic diseases, according to the National Health Commission.

Chronic disease is the major cause of death for Chinese people, accounting for 86.6 percent of all deaths. High awareness, proper precautions, a healthy lifestyle and scientific exercise are important for disease prevention and control, enhancing immunity, and preventing strokes and falls as well as infectious diseases, experts said.

"Having multiple chronic diseases has become a major threat to the elderly," said Dr Wang Haiya from the Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.

"Immunity reduces along with age. Such people are more vulnerable to common infectious diseases like flu, shingles and pneumonia... While chronic disease increases the risk of infectious disease, infectious disease can also make chronic disease more serious."

For instance, diabetics can suffer a higher glucose level after having shingles, requiring extra medication and even needing insulin injections instead of medicine.

Wang also noted that vaccinations against flu, shingles and pneumonia gave the most economic and effective protection to the elderly. However, many elderly have poor awareness of the issue, requiring wider and more frequent education.

Dr Cheng Tianyi from Shanghai's Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center said grassroots health facilities should take the main responsibility to educate, encourage and guide the elderly to receive the appropriate vaccinations.

"Age, protection power and contraindications are the three guidelines for vaccination," he said. "Elderly people can visit neighborhood health centers to consult about vaccinations and doctors will direct them to choose the proper vaccines for injection."

Doctors' tips for the elderly to stay healthy