Doctor in Shanghai completes long-distance robotic surgery for patient in Ningxia

A long distance surgery was successfully completed, with the doctor stationed in Shanghai delivering orders via 5G, and robotic arms carrying out the actual surgery in Ningxia.

Doctors working on a platform, while robotic arms operate on a patient over 2,000 kilometers away – that is the scene at Shanghai's first super long-distance minimally invasive surgery using domestically-made medical robots. It also adopted 5G and artificial intelligence technology.

Dr Hua Keqin of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University successfully completed a long-distance surgery for a patient in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Ti Gong

The technology allows patients to receive surgery in their hometown instead of traveling all the way to Shanghai, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The patient, a 50-year-old woman, has multiple myoma of the uterus and anemia, requiring womb removal surgery. She had wanted to go to Shanghai for treatment, but the 2,000-kilometer distance proved a difficulty for her physical condition.

Thanks to the cooperation between Shanghai and Ningxia, Dr Hua Keqin introduced 5G robot-assisted surgery. Through 5G, doctors' orders in Shanghai can be sent instantly and accurately to the robotic system in Ningxia to fulfil the surgery without mistakes.

The hospital is also involved in the development of the domestically-made robotic surgery system.