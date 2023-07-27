﻿
News / Metro

Strong winds, thunderstorms as Typhoon Doksuri nears

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  13:22 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Thick clouds are seen over Shanghai's Huangpu River as this year's fifth typhoon, Typhoon Doksuri, approaches.

Shanghai is forecast to be hit by showers and thunderstorms along with strong winds from Thursday to Saturday due to this year's fifth typhoon Doksuri, local weather officials said.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the city on Thursday night and the wind is likely to increase from Friday morning.

The mercury is forecast to range between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius during the period.

Local residents are reminded to keep alert for weather-related emergencies, such as falling objects.

Doksuri was 420 kilometers southeast of Xiamen, Fujian Province, at 11am on Thursday morning, packing winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour, according to China's National Meteorological Center.

It is predicted to move northwest at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, and is expected to make landfall at coastal areas in Fujian.

The center has issued this year's first red typhoon alert, the most severe in the four-tier weather warning system.

Some railway services in the Yangtze River Delta region were suspended on Thursday, including some high-speed trains between Shanghai and Shenzhen, Shanghai and Xiamen, Shanghai and Longyan, and Shanghai and Huai'an, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

Travelers are recommended to pay close attention to travel information and weather changes.

The group said the railway department would constantly adjust services according to weather changes to ensure passenger safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
