New city promotion film of Shanghai released in 9 languages

The 90-second video, centered around the theme "SHANGHAI LET'S MEET," depicts a journey of "encounters" between people and the city.

The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality released the new 2023 Shanghai city promotion video "SHANGHAI LET'S MEET" on Thursday.

An invitation to the world, the film is released simultaneously in nine languages: Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, German, Japanese and Korean, and extends an warm welcome to the world, inviting everyone to Shanghai for an enchanting and unforgettable journey.

